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Jensen Huang says willing to return as Nvidia CEO, acknowledges ‘mistakes’ in personal life

Former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang acknowledged in a post on X that he had “made serious mistakes” in his personal life, after resigning on Nov 12 over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

WASHINGTON – Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Nov 17 that he would be willing to return to the post due to an “outpouring of calls” for his reinstatement after he quit last week over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said in a statement he posted on X.

It was Huang‘s first public statement since he resigned on Nov 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with an executive of a Singapore-based cloud computing firm under US criminal investigation for allegedly helping Chinese companies procure advanced Nvidia AI chips in circumvention of export controls.

The turmoil has battered shares in Nvidia, which until recently was the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk and other major AI investors have been calling for Huang‘s reinstatement with an open letter that has garnered more than 190,000 signatures.

US President Donald Trump also signalled on Nov 16 his support for the return of Huang, who has advised him on AI policy and is perhaps the tech industry’s most recognised promoter of artificial intelligences.

“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” Huang said in the statement.

He sounded a note of contrition.

“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” he said.

“I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.”

US lawmakers said on Nov 17 that Huang will appear before three US House committees on Dec 1 for questioning over concerns that China was able top gain access to advanced US chips from Nvidia. AFP