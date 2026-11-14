Straitstimes.com header logo

Jensen Huang carried a secret for more than a year. It led to his downfall

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embracing Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at Computex 2024 in Taipei.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embracing Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at Computex 2024 in Taipei.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Tripp Mickle, Ana Swanson, Paul Mozur, Jonathan Swan, Julian E. Barnes and Maggie Haberman

  • Jensen Huang hid an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang for over a year, while Nvidia defended their link as “business” and changed how it reported Singapore sales.
  • US officials linked Alice Huang to Chinese intelligence, raising national security worries and questions over Nvidia chips reaching China through middlemen.
  • After a second affair with employee Kimberly Powell emerged, Nvidia’s board held an emergency meeting and Huang resigned, with Colette Kress named interim CEO.

AI generated

Jensen Huang was agitated.

It was September 2025, and The New York Times had just called his company about a Singapore-based data centre firm called Megaspeed that had been led by a Chinese woman named Alice Huang, or Huang Le.

See more on

Nvidia

Jensen Huang

AI/artificial intelligence

China

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.