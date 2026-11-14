Jensen Huang carried a secret for more than a year. It led to his downfall
Tripp Mickle, Ana Swanson, Paul Mozur, Jonathan Swan, Julian E. Barnes and Maggie Haberman
- Jensen Huang hid an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang for over a year, while Nvidia defended their link as “business” and changed how it reported Singapore sales.
- US officials linked Alice Huang to Chinese intelligence, raising national security worries and questions over Nvidia chips reaching China through middlemen.
- After a second affair with employee Kimberly Powell emerged, Nvidia’s board held an emergency meeting and Huang resigned, with Colette Kress named interim CEO.
AI generated
Jensen Huang was agitated.
It was September 2025, and The New York Times had just called his company about a Singapore-based data centre firm called Megaspeed that had been led by a Chinese woman named Alice Huang, or Huang Le.