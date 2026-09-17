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Jenny from the cellblock? J. Lo look-alike’s mugshot goes viral

A mugshot of Cyrena Anne Quast (right) went viral for her apparent semblance to superstar singer Jennifer Lopez.

When Cyrena Anne Quast was booked for stealing some US$580 (S$740) worth of power tool batteries, her mugshot spread thick and fast on the internet for how she looked: a Jennifer Lopez doppelganger.

Reactions mostly invoked Lopez’s most famous song, Jenny From The Block – but, this time, with a cellblock.

Quast, 35, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, was arrested on Aug 30 after she was accused of stealing two double packs of power tool batteries from a store in Monticello, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Watch MN.

A store employee recognised her from an alleged theft two days earlier and called the cops.

Quast reportedly admitted to swiping the battery packs and was booked on a gross misdemeanour theft charge, online arrest listings show.

But it was not her alleged sticky fingers that made her go viral. It was her striking resemblance to the 57-year-old Lopez in her mugshot taken by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

“For a moment I thought it was jlo lmao,” one user quipped, while another joked: “There’s a glitch in the matrix lol.”

Other users put a spin on the lyrics of Lopez’s iconic 2002 hit.

“In prison she’s known as Jenny from D-Block!” one said, while another snarked, “Jenny been walking the block too much”.

“She’s definitely still Jenny from the block,” said another.

“JENNIFER IF YOU DONT COME CLAIM YOUR SISTER RIGHT NEEOWWWWWWWW & DO THIS DNA TESTTTT. Do it for us. dis yo sistaaaaa gurlllllllllll,” another user joked.

Quast was released the day after her Aug 30 arrest, the Daily Mail reported.

Online records indicate that this was not her first run-in with the law.

She has previously been arrested for a slew of prior offences, including drug possession, driving while intoxicated , fleeing police and providing false identification in addition to several traffic infractions, records show.