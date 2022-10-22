Jan 6 Capitol riots panel issues subpoena to Trump, setting up legal battle over testimony

WASHINGTON - The House committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol issued a subpoena on Friday to Mr Donald Trump, paving the way for a potentially historic court fight over whether Congress can compel testimony from a former president.

The subpoena was the most aggressive step taken so far in what was already one of the most consequential congressional investigations in decades.

“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the committee told Mr Trump in a letter.

It came as the Justice Department conducts a separate criminal inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and weeks before the midterm congressional elections, and was likely to thrust Trump and the Jan 6 committee into a legal battle that could ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

In a wide-ranging, four-page document issued alongside the subpoena, the panel directed Mr Trump to produce an extensive list of documents and communications - including phone calls, texts, encrypted messages and e-mail - related to nearly every aspect of his effort to invalidate the 2020 election between the dates of Nov 3, 2020, and Jan 6, 2021.

It asked for material on the former president’s bid to create false slates of pro-Trump electors in states he lost, his connections to the militia groups that attended the Jan 6 riot at the Capitol, any attempts to delay or disrupt the electoral count by Congress on that day, and his interactions with members of Congress.

The subpoena to Mr Trump requires him to turn over documents by Nov 4 and to appear for a deposition under oath on or about Nov 14 - the Monday after the Nov 8 midterm elections - that it says could last several days.

But the chances of securing his testimony remain slim. Legal experts doubted that any lawyer representing the former president would allow him to testify, for fear that he would perjure himself and place himself in legal jeopardy.

Mr Trump has a penchant for stating falsehoods, and it is a federal felony to do so before Congress.

There are risks for the committee as well.

Mr Trump’s letter last week was the latest reminder that he would be likely to use any unfettered opportunity for live, public testimony to continue to perpetuate the same lies about the 2020 election that fuelled the Capitol riot on Jan 6, 2021, and there is no guarantee that he would answer any substantive questions.

Mr Trump, who on the day of the riot had urged his supporters in a fiery speech near the White House to “fight like hell”, was impeached for inciting the mob to storm Congress to halt the peaceful transfer of power to Mr Joe Biden.

The letter accused Mr Trump of trying to overturn the election despite knowing that claims of fraud had been overwhelmingly rejected by more than 60 courts and refuted by his campaign staff and senior advisers.

“In short, you were at the centre of the first and only effort by any US president to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,” it added. NYTIMES, AFP