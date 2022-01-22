Jabs don't hurt chances of having a baby: Study

WASHINGTON • Covid-19 vaccination does not affect the chances of conceiving a child, according to a new study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States.

In the study involving over 2,000 couples, researchers found no differences in the chances of conception if either the male or female partner had been vaccinated, compared with unvaccinated couples, according to the results published on Thursday.

But couples had a slightly lower chance of conception if the male partner had been infected with Sars-CoV-2 within 60 days before his female partner's menstrual cycle, suggesting that Covid-19 could temporarily reduce male fertility, according to the study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

The study enrolled 2,126 females residing in the US or Canada during the December 2020 to September 2021 period, and followed them until November last year.

The researchers found no major differences in conception rates per menstrual cycle between unvaccinated couples and vaccinated ones in which at least one partner had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"The findings provide reassurance that vaccination for couples seeking pregnancy does not appear to impair fertility," said Dr Diana Bianchi, director of NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, which funded the study.

XINHUA