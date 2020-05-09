Ivanka Trump's personal assistant contracted coronavirus

WASHINGTON (XINHUA, AFP) - The personal assistant of Ivanka Trump, eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus, US media reported.

Citing an anonymous source, CNN reported on Friday (May 8) that the assistant, who works in a personal capacity for Ivanka, has not been near the latter for weeks.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both of whom are President Trump's senior advisers, tested negative for the virus.

The news of the assistant's infection came on the same day when Vice-President Mike Pence's spokesman Katie Miller was confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus. A day earlier, a Trump spokesman said the president's valet, a member of the military who is in close contact with the president, had tested positive.

Amid concerns over the transmission of the contagious disease among senior administration officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at Friday's briefing that measures are in effect to keep the virus from spreading among staff.

Trump, who along with Pence had negative tests on Thursday, said on Friday that he was not worried, adding that "strong precautions" had been taken in the White House.

He told reporters earlier that he would be tested for the coronavirus daily.

