Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner report up to $185 million in 2018 income

NEW YORK (NYT) - In their second year of government service, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reported income from their companies and investments of as much as US$135 million (S$185 million), according to their annual financial disclosure reports made public on Friday (June 14).

All told, the couple's real estate holdings and other investments were worth as much as US$786 million, down slightly from 2017.

Mr Kushner's partial ownership of his family-run real estate business, Kushner Cos, has drawn criticism from ethics experts, particularly as the firm has solicited investments from foreign sources, including in the Middle East, where Mr Kushner is a top White House liaison.

Although Mr Kushner held on to the bulk of his stake in the company, which he once ran, he sold some of his assets to a trust controlled by his mother.

One of those divested assets was his share in Kushner Cos' flagship property at 666 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Last year, Kushner Cos struck a deal with Brookfield Asset Management for a roughly US$1 billion bailout of the troubled property.

Brookfield's property arm is partly owned by the Qatari government.

Ms Trump reported 2018 income totalling between US$6.7 million and US$10.7 million.

She has resigned from her leadership roles at her fashion business and her family's real estate and branding company since her father became president, but she retained stakes in some of those businesses.

Related Story Ivanka Trump and the American Dream

Ms Trump earned just under US$4 million from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which has become a magnet for visiting executives and foreign officials with interests before the federal government.

Ms Trump reported another portion of an advance from Penguin Random House, for her book Women Who Work, this time totalling US$263,500.

She also reported donating it to the Ivanka M. Trump Charitable Fund.

In 2017, she received about US$289,000 from that advance.

The couple's total income was between US$29 million and US$135 million in 2018, compared with a range of US$82 million to US$222 million in 2017.

The drop was due, in part, to their divestment of several assets that previously generated tens of millions of dollars in income for the couple, including the stake in 666 Fifth Ave.

Last year, The New York Times reported that Mr Kushner apparently had paid almost no federal income taxes for several years running.