Italy, Poland and parts of US plan to lift mask rules as infections fall

NEW YORK • Some countries, including Italy, and several US states have announced plans to lift mask mandates as coronavirus infections decline.

The announcements signal a move towards a policy of accepting Covid-19 as part of everyday life.

Italy's government on Tuesday lifted an obligation to wear masks outdoors under most circumstances, in response to an improving coronavirus situation.

Under new rules set by Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza, from tomorrow until at least March 31, it will be necessary to wear protective masks only in crowded areas and at indoor public venues.

Poland may lift its Covid-19 restrictions next month if daily infection numbers keep falling at the current rate, its Health Minister said in an interview published yesterday.

Mr Adam Niedzielski told the Fakt tabloid that wearing masks in closed spaces would become a recommendation, rather than a requirement.

Mask-wearing became a political battleground in the United States in the early days of the pandemic. Many Democratic governors enforced strict mandates, while Republican-led states such as Texas and Florida banned the enforcement of face coverings.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that the state's indoor mask mandate would end for vaccinated residents next Tuesday.

Mr Newsom's announcement came after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that children and staff would not need to wear masks in schools from March 7.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said he was recommending that school boards drop mandatory mask-wearing in schools after Feb 28. Delaware Governor John Carney announced that his state's indoor mask mandate would expire tomorrow, and that the requirement for masks in schools will end by March 31.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown tweeted that she "will lift mask requirements no later than March 31".

New York and Illinois were to lay out plans yesterday to phase out some mask mandates, according to media reports.

England will scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 later this month, if infection levels remain stable, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday.

England lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions late last month that had been reimposed in early December last year to tackle the Omicron variant, with masks no longer required in enclosed places.

