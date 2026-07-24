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Israel’s Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on July 28

US President Donald Trump (right) and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec 29, 2025.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 28, the Israeli leader’s office said.

Netanyahu’s visit comes at a time when tensions have mounted between the two leaders over the handling of the war with Iran.

“As part of the visit, the prime minister will meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday and attend the funeral service for Senator Lindsey Graham, a friend of Israel,” Netanyahu’s office said, adding that he will depart for Washington on July 27.

Since Trump’s return to the White House in 2025, the two have already met six times.

They have maintained a close relationship, with Netanyahu hailing him as “the greatest friend” Israel ever had in the White House.

But their alliance has shown signs of strain in recent months, with Trump unleashing profanity-laced tirades against his ally earlier this year amid fraught negotiations over the Iran deal. AFP