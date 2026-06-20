Israeli envoy and UN official clash at hearing on children in conflict

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Israeli envoy Danny Danon also told another official who interjected that she should be quiet.

NEW YORK - Diplomatic niceties broke down at the United Nations on June 19 when Israel’s ambassador and the UN Secretary-General’s special representative for children and armed conflict became embroiled in a furious shouting match at a public hearing.

At a meeting in New York to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the Israeli envoy, Danny Danon, demanded the resignation of Pramila Patten, who produced a report that blacklisted Israel for such alleged abuses for the first time, accusing her of bias.

“You caved to the Secretary-General’s obsession with targeting Israel,” Danon said, referring to UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Another UN official, Vanessa Frazier, Guterres’ representative for children and armed conflict and compiler of a separate report that also blacklists Israel, interjected by shouting a point of order.

She demanded that Danon refrain from “personal attacks” and added that she had “verified evidence”.

Danon said Frazier should be quiet.

“We are a member state, and you work for the UN, and you will be quiet now. You will be quiet... you and your shameful report,” he said.

Frazier, Malta’s former UN ambassador, issued her report this week on behalf of Guterres warning that Israeli settler groups could be added to a global blacklist for violations against children as the UN chief voiced alarm at what he called a “staggering” rise in violations against Palestinian children.

Israel itself already features in that report’s so-called list of shame annexes for alleged violations.

When Patten’s report was issued in May , Danon called it “a new low” and Israel’s Foreign Ministry vowed to sever all ties with Guterres, who leaves office after 10 years at the year-end.

Both reports also blacklist Israel’s arch enemy Hamas. REUTERS