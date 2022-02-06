ISIS raid a boost for Biden amid stand-off over Ukraine

WASHINGTON • The US raid in Syria that led to the death of the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is a much-needed national security win for President Joe Biden after the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan while he tries to project an image of strength in a stand-off with Russia over Ukraine, analysts said.

ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi blew himself up as US forces approached. The raid last Wednesday came after months of planning and was authorised by Mr Biden. ISIS is also known as Islamic State.

As well as dealing a blow to ISIS, the raid came at a good time for Mr Biden, who is locked in a tense strategic tussle with Russia over Ukraine.

Mr John Bolton, a former national security adviser to president Donald Trump, said the successful operation could show strength to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "It can't hurt in the sense that it was a clear win," he acknowledged. "A lot of people should take notice of that."

US prestige suffered from the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan last August after 20 years of war. Mr Biden's poll numbers dived after the messy Afghan withdrawal.

Mr David Gergen, a former aide to Democratic and Republican presidents, said the Afghanistan chaos still hangs over Mr Biden's foreign policy record despite the success against ISIS. "I think the trouble he faces in the international scene is stickier than it looks. It's going to be hard to reverse public opinion," he said.

After Afghanistan, another stern test for Mr Biden is the stand-off with Russia over Ukraine. The United States and other Western nations say Russia's massing of some 100,000 troops along the Ukraine border could be a prelude for an invasion.

"I think the overall question is going to be how this gets resolved with the Russians," Mr Gergen said. "He's going to be tested on toughness. But he's also going to be tested on competence."

At home, Mr Biden is stuck in a months-long slump in the polls, reflecting Americans' frustration over the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation-plagued economy. That worries Democrats ahead of November's mid-term elections.

While the midterms are months away, demonstrating command in the raid on Quraishi and standing up to Mr Putin can be helpful to Mr Biden's position with US voters, said Mr David Axelrod, a former adviser to president Barack Obama.

"One of his problems right now is that the world seems out of control - everyday events in people's lives. They're looking for Biden to show command, so any opportunity to do that is valuable," Mr Axelrod said.

Mr Biden, who was in New York City last Thursday to meet Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, called for greater investments in local police departments and social services. Republicans have suggested that Mr Biden is weak on crime and tried to tie him to calls by some Democrats to "defund" the police. Mr Biden has rejected the "defund" push.

Mr Gergen said the Democratic President seems to be making an effort to project strength. "I do think Biden is trying to toughen up in the public eye," he said.

Mr Biden beat Mr Trump in the 2020 election in part by arguing he would bring competence to the job, and he enjoyed approval ratings close to 60 per cent during his first few months in office. They fell to the lowest level of his presidency last week according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, which found 41 per cent of US adults approved of his performance in office and 56 per cent disapproved.

The combination of the Syria raid and the New York visit could offset some Republican criticism, according to Mr Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service.

"He was able to show results - important results - in national security, and I think you see him appearing like the grown-up in the room on crime," he said.

REUTERS