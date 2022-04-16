ISIS 'Beatles' cell member convicted of beheading hostages

WASHINGTON • A US jury has convicted a former British citizen for his role in a notorious Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) hostage-taking plot that led to the beheading of American journalists and aid workers.

After a six-week trial and four hours of deliberations, a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday found El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, guilty on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.

In convicting him, the jury concluded that he was part of an ISIS terrorist cell, nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, that beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria.

Some former hostages, released by the "Beatles" after protracted negotiations, testified during the trial about the torture they endured. Family members of the deceased victims also testified.

The charges against Elsheikh, whose British citizenship was withdrawn in 2018, carry a potential death sentence, although US prosecutors have advised British officials that they will not seek the death penalty.

Elsheikh, who was born in Sudan and raised in London, was accused of conspiring to kill four American hostages - Mr James Foley, Mr Steven Sotloff, Mr Peter Kassig and Ms Kayla Mueller.

Mr Foley and Mr Sotloff, both journalists, and Mr Kassig, an aid worker, were killed in videotaped beheadings.

Ms Mueller was raped repeatedly by the group's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, before her death in Syria, US officials said.

The 12-person jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before giving the verdict.

Elsheikh did not show any visible reaction as it was read.

"This is a day that we didn't need bombs or bullets to bring justice," said Mr Foley's mother Diane, who fought tirelessly to try to secure her son's release. "I really feel that justice prevailed."

Ms Mueller's father also welcomed the sweeping guilty verdicts. "We all saw the American justice system do what it does best," said Mr Carl Mueller, whose wife, Marsha, testified about the fruitless negotiations with the hostage-takers, who were demanding €5 million (S$7.34 million) in exchange for their daughter.

Mr Nicolas Henin, a former French hostage who testified about his harrowing treatment in captivity, welcomed the verdict.

"A terrorist crime opens a gaping wound in a society," he said.

"Only justice can bring closure to such a monstrous chapter. It does not bring back the dead, it does not heal all the pain, but it soothes."

Another of the cell's members, Alexanda Kotey, was held in Iraq by the US military before being flown to the United States to face trial. He pleaded guilty in September last year to the murders of Mr Foley, Mr Sotloff, Ms Mueller and Mr Kassig.

During opening arguments in the US trial, Elsheikh's lawyer Ed MacMahon called him a "simple ISIS fighter" and tried to cast doubt on whether he was one of the "Beatles".

The captors wore masks and had similar accents, making it difficult for hostages to identify them, he said.

"It was horrific and senseless. None of that is in dispute," Mr MacMahon said. "What is in dispute - and what you must decide - is whether Mr Elsheikh bears any legal responsibility."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE