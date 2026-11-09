Is Jensen Huang too powerful to be punished by Nvidia?

US President Donald Trump looks on as Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, speaks during an event at the White House in Washington in April 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO – Over the past four years, Jensen Huang has become the maestro of the artificial intelligence boom and its most essential billionaire executive.

Nvidia, the company he co-founded in 1993, controls an estimated 90% of the market for the computer chips used in the big AI projects that are driving the US economy. That dominance has made Huang one of the wealthiest people in the world, as well as an ally of President Donald Trump.