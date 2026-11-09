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Is Jensen Huang too powerful to be punished by Nvidia?

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US President Donald Trump looks on as Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, speaks during an event at the White House in Washington in April 2025.

US President Donald Trump looks on as Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, speaks during an event at the White House in Washington in April 2025.

PHOTO: PETE MAROVICH/NYTIMES

Kalley Huang and Tripp Mickle

  • Nvidia’s board has opened an investigation into Jensen Huang after he admitted an affair with a woman US agencies say is a Chinese spy. He apologised and said he will cooperate.
  • Huang’s power at Nvidia is huge. He leads the company with no clear successor, and his family holds key roles, which has raised concern inside and outside the firm.
  • His leadership helped Nvidia dominate AI chips and reach a US$5 trillion valuation. He also shaped Trump’s AI policy and helped push back chip and safety rules.

AI generated

SAN FRANCISCO – Over the past four years, Jensen Huang has become the maestro of the artificial intelligence boom and its most essential billionaire executive.

Nvidia, the company he co-founded in 1993, controls an estimated 90% of the market for the computer chips used in the big AI projects that are driving the US economy. That dominance has made Huang one of the wealthiest people in the world, as well as an ally of President Donald Trump.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.