Iranians in Crimea helped Russia target Ukraine with drones, says US

WASHINGTON - The White House said on Thursday that Iranians have been on the ground in Crimea helping Russians target Ukraine with Iranian drones, and that US efforts to negotiate a return to the Iran nuclear deal have been set aside for the time being.

John Kirby, the White House’s top national security spokesman, told reporters that Russian military personnel, operating remotely from Crimea, have been piloting Iranian drones to launch attacks against Ukrainian targets including Kyiv in recent days.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” Mr Kirby said. He added that it appeared a relatively small number of Iranians were involved.

There was no immediate public reaction to the US allegations from Teheran.

Russia’s defence and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The disclosure marked a fresh point of tension between the US and Iran, whose crackdown on protesters following the death in September of a woman who was arrested in Teheran for “inappropriate attire” has been condemned by President Joe Biden.

Mr Kirby indicated that the United States saw no need at this point to continue trying to negotiate with Teheran over Iran’s return to the Iran nuclear deal with six world powers in 2015.

Biden had sought a return to the deal to provide international monitoring of Iran’s nuclear programme in return for a lifting of sanctions against Teheran. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had abandoned the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018.

“We are way far apart with the Iranians in terms of a return to the deal, so we are simply not focused on that right now. They had demands that were well in excess what the JCPOA was supposed to cover. We are not focused on the diplomacy at this point,” he said.