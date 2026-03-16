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Iran denies asking for ceasefire after Trump says it wants deal

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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivers a speech during a session of the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, on Feb 17.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivers a speech during a session of the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, on Feb 17.

PHOTO: AFP

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WASHINGTON - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran was not interested in talks with the United States, pushing back on US President Donald Trump’s stance that Tehran wants a deal to end the war.

“We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people,” Mr Araghchi told CBS’s Face The Nation, in an interview aired on March 15.

“We don’t see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us.

“There is no good experience talking with Americans.”

Mr Trump on March 14 said Iran wanted a deal, but that he was not prepared to make one on current terms, without giving further details.

“We never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation,” Mr Araghchi said.

He added that Iran was ready to talk to countries who want to negotiate for selected oil tankers to pass through the key Strait of Hormuz export route.

“I cannot mention any country in particular, but we have been approached by a number of countries who want to have a safe passage for their vessels,” he said. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.