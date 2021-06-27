Invented controversy over race gains traction among Republicans

The firestorm in Loudoun County, Virginia, had been brewing for weeks, with school board members getting death threats amid an ongoing debate over how schools should teach racial issues and treat transgender students.

It erupted last Tuesday at a school board meeting, as parents protested against the supposed teaching of critical race theory. Holding signs that said "We the parents stand up" and "Education not indoctrination", some parents chanted "shame on you" while others flashed their middle fingers after the school board ended the meeting early due to the disruptive crowd, NBC News4 reported.