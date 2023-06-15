‘Intruder’ alert: Man in US charged after he shot himself while dreaming of a burglary

A man dreamt that someone broke into his home in Lake Barrington in the American state of Illinois, and he fired a real gun in his slumber - at the wrong person.

Mark M. Dicara, 62, shot himself and is now facing charges of illegal possession and discharge of a gun.

It was reported that on April 10, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies went to Dicara’s home after they received a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

They found Dicara with such a wound on his leg and applied a tourniquet, as he was losing a significant amount of blood. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Further investigation revealed Dicara had a dream that someone was breaking into his home,” said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in a statement on Tuesday.

“He retrieved his .357 Magnum revolver and shot at who he believed was the intruder. When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream.”

The bullet lodged itself in Dicara’s bedding and did not pass into his neighbour’s property through a shared wall, said the statement.

Authorities said that there was no burglary attempt at Dicara’s residence.

They added that he had a revoked Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Card but still owned a firearm. The card is mandatory in Illinois to legally possess a gun.

Dicara was arrested on June 12 and faced two charges for possessing a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was released after posting a US$150,000 (S$202,000) bond. He is due back in court on June 29.