Interest in Trump’s meme coin dinner fades as $TRUMP sinks to record lows

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President Donald Trump at a crypto summit at the White House on March 7, 2025. The Trump meme coin has so far earned his family at least US$635 million, according to the president’s June financial disclosure statement.

NEW YORK – As winners were being determined on Nov 16 for President Donald Trump’s third crypto gala dinner, scheduled for Nov 22 at his golf club outside Washington, his meme coin was trading near 92 US cents (S$1.19), a bruising tumble from its high in 2025 of more than US$74.

At the peak of his popularity, the token’s price surged more than 60% when the first contest was announced in April 2025.

Wealthy crypto investors collectively wagered US$148 million on what Trump promoted as the “most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the world”. The holdings needed to win a seat at the dinner ranged from US$59,000 to US$18.5 million.

Today, interest in the third meme coin dinner contest has collapsed. It invited 185 holders of the token, known as $TRUMP, to register and see who held the largest amounts during the contest scoring period from Sept 30 to Nov 16.

The leaderboard at closing showed only 130 crypto wallets holding a combined US$8.6 million – a 94% drop from the first dinner.

The top 29 wallets will be awarded a “Special VIP Reception” with “YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT”, according to the contest’s website, along with VIP seating at the dinner.

This will be the third time Morten Christensen, a crypto entrepreneur from the Netherlands, has qualified for the dinner, but the first where he will be at the VIP reception with the president.

He came in at 26th on the leaderboard with about US$41,000 in time-weighted Trump token holdings.

“You can be in a room with the president of the United States, arguably one of the most powerful people in the world,” said Christensen. “So why would I not go if it cost me almost nothing to go?”

His 23-year-old sister, Gabrielle Felen, is also coming along. She bought about 2,000 Trump tokens. She was disappointed she did not make the top 120 as she will not get the gift bag.

Trump crypto deflate to record lows

The contest’s muted results come at a time when the Trump family’s other crypto-connected equities and ventures have also deflated to record lows.

Together, outside investors in the five main crypto and crypto-linked projects have lost more than US$5 billion, according to Reuters estimates.

Most of those losses came before the midterm elections in which the Democrats dealt a heavy defeat to Trump’s Republican Party, a result that sent prices even lower.

Because the price of the Trump token has continued to fall sharply during the holding period in the run-up to the dinner, the winners have lost millions of dollars in recent weeks.

While most buyers have been left with losses, the Trump meme coin has so far earned the Trump family at least US$635 million, according to the president’s June financial disclosure statement.

In total, a Reuters analysis found that the Trumps have earned at least US$2.3 billion through April from their four main crypto ventures, including the meme coin. The president’s stake in the fifth crypto-linked venture, Trump Media & Technology Group, is worth about US$500 million.

The billions the Trump family has earned while in office have drawn opposition from congressional Democrats, who retook control of both the US Senate and US House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

They will now have subpoena power and the ability to launch investigations and conduct hearings about what US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who will lead oversight on the Senate Banking Committee, has characterised as “an orgy of corruption”.

Warren said the Trump family’s crypto businesses will be a focus of her accountability investigations.

Crypto wallets are anonymous and known only by strings of letters and numbers. The anonymity is what prompted government ethics officials to raise concern about the first two dinners because they said the meme coin could be a conduit for anonymous foreign individuals looking to purchase access to Trump.

Blockchain analysis showed that of the 220 wallets that competed in the first contest, more than half were likely based outside the United States. REUTERS