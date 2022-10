WASHINGTON - The United States' midterm elections on Nov 8 are marked by escalating culture wars in an increasingly divided society, seen in the issues that dominated this summer's primary contests.

The fraught issues of abortion and guns featured among the top five issues for both the Republican and Democratic parties. "Of the issues mentioned by each party only abortion and guns fell into the top five for both," according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution, a Washington think-tank.