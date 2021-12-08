Instagram users can get reminders to take a break from app

WASHINGTON • Meta Platforms' photo-sharing app Instagram is encouraging users to take a break as the company battles accusations that too much time spent on its social networks is hurting the mental well-being of teenagers.

Instagram will let people opt to see pop-up messages when they have spent a lot of time looking at a particular topic, suggesting they explore other subjects.

Users can also decide to be nudged to take a break after they have spent 10, 20 or 30 consecutive minutes on the app, Instagram said in a blog post yesterday.

The platform will then remind users about alternative activities to social media such as going for a walk or taking a series of deep breaths, Instagram head of well-being and safety Vaishnavi J said.

"When you've been spending a long period of time - 20 minutes for example being a fairly long period of time - it is very valuable for you to then get a little notification reminding you to take a break," she said. "You may not feel like you've been spending that much time on the app because you've been doing five or six different things in those 20 minutes."

Instagram head Adam Mosseri is today scheduled to appear before a United States Senate subcommittee probing children's safety on social media.

The platform has been under scrutiny over its effects on young users after a Wall Street Journal series based on internal documents disclosed by Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen. Some documents had new revelations about Instagram's impact on teenagers' body image and anxiety.

A group of US state attorneys-general, meanwhile, announced a probe into Instagram's efforts to engage children and young adults.

Instagram last month said it had begun testing the take-a-break feature. It did not say what percentage of people get off the app once they get a reminder, but said once teenagers turn on the feature, more than 90 per cent keep it on.

It also plans to launch a suite of tools aimed at giving parents more visibility into their teenagers' use of the app early next year.

Teens will be able to give their parents or guardians permission to view how much time they spend on it and to set time limits. Teens can also notify their parents if they report someone for violating the app's rules.

It is also testing a new setting that will limit people from tagging or mentioning teens who do not follow them or to include their content in video reels.

Additionally, it is exploring more ways to reduce the amount of potentially harmful or sensitive content that teens can discover on its network.

