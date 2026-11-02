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Inside the US Postal Service sprint to deliver millions of ballots by Nov 3

In the last two months, the USPS has delivered tens of millions of ballots and a record 4.2 billion pieces of political marketing mail.

GOLDEN , Colorado – From longer hours and extra staffing to special lines in its branches, the US Postal Service (USPS) is taking an array of special actions to make sure mail-in ballots for the midterm elections are counted on Nov 3 .

This year more than ever, the pressure is on the US Postal Service to deliver.

US President Donald Trump ordered the agency to write rules that would bar it from delivering ballots if the states did not agree to turn over lists of eligible voters and some voters have expressed concern about voting by mail.

The Supreme Court blocked Trump and the USPS from enforcing those rules in September.

His fellow Republicans are locked in a tight battle to retain control of Congress in the midterms.

Restricting mail-in ​ballots would stand to benefit Republicans, given that Democratic voters disproportionately use mail-in ballots, according to various surveys.

In the last two months, the USPS has delivered tens of millions of ballots and a record 4.2 billion pieces of political marketing mail – the flyers that prod voters to support or oppose a candidate or ballot resolution – up more than 300 million pieces over the 2024 election cycle.

Thousands of USPS workers are handling the final ballots before the election on Nov 3 . Some branches may extend hours to handle ballots and establish a “Ballot Postmark Only” line at retail counters or a drive-through Ballot Mail option.

The USPS, an independent executive branch agency, is also conducting expedited handling, extra deliveries and special pickups of ballots.

There are daily and sometimes multiple sweeps of all postal facilities in the final days to search for any remaining ballots that need to be delivered.

On Nov 1, the USPS brought on extra staff to collect, postmark and process mail to expedite ballot deliveries.

Amber McReynolds, chair of the US Postal Service Board of Governors, said voting by mail seemed to be a little higher than prior midterm elections in part because ballots went out earlier in some states.

The USPS has been delivering ballots since the Civil War at the direction of president Abraham Lincoln.

“We’ve done it in a cross-partisan, non-partisan, apolitical way. We’ll continue to operate that way,” McReynolds said, saying workers are “delivering democracy”.

In 2024, the USPS delivered 99.2 million ballots to and from voters in the presidential election.

About 30% of votes were cast by mail in the November 2024 ​presidential election, down from ​46% in 2020.

One day in Golden

In Golden, Colorado, acting postmaster John Douglas has been getting to work at 4am, far earlier than normal, to make sure ballots are getting delivered.

“We want to get everything home. We want to get everything delivered into the right hands,” said Douglas, who adds that in the final days, carriers check every box and every house – even if there is no mail to be delivered that day.

About 32km away, the Denver Processing and Distribution Center is handling tens of millions of pieces of political and election mail. On a single day last week, it processed 3.5 million pieces of political marketing mail.

On Election Day, workers will make extra trips to postal facilities to get those last ballots or the USPS may drive directly to get ballots in hand.

Some states allow ballots as long as they are postmarked by Nov 3 – except for military or overseas ballots.

The USPS faces a blizzard of varying state rules, ballot designs, delivery deadlines and other state-specific requirements. It also launched a special portal – electionmail.org – so local officials can get real-time help with mail-related ballot issues.

The USPS said it does not take for granted public confidence in voting by mail.

“We take the trust we’ve earned with them very seriously,” McReynolds said. REUTERS