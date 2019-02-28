Inn the mood for retirement: Texan plans ultimate holiday

CHICAGO • American seniors seeking to retire on the cheap have a new source of inspiration: a Texas man who plans to spend his golden years in Holiday Inn hotels to avoid costly nursing home fees.

"For a combined long-term stay discount and senior discount, it's US$59.23 (S$79.80) per night," Houston resident Terry Robison said on Facebook three weeks ago in a post that has since gone viral.

"They treat you like a customer, not a patient," Mr Robison said. "Want to see Hawaii? They have Holiday Inn there too."

More than 113,000 people have shared Mr Robison's idea - a fairly detailed one, at that - to rely on the budget hotel chain, which offers benefits such as free breakfast, for daily living.

"The maid checks to see if you are okay. If not, they'll call an ambulance... or the undertaker," Mr Robison added.

The plan has resonated at a time when costs for retirees have skyrocketed. The median price of nursing homes, with trained medical staff, is now just over US$100,000 a year, according to a CNBC report.

Competition is at least partly to blame, with some 10,000 baby boomers retiring each day, according to the business news channel.

"I've actually met an elderly lady one time that was actually living in a Hampton Inn. She was quite content," said one Facebook commenter in reply to Mr Robison's post.

InterContinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn, did not immediately return a request for comment.

