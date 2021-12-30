Infectious Omicron drives more Americans to up mask game to N95s

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - High-quality N95 masks aren't just for healthcare workers anymore.

Starting Thursday (Dec 30), Connecticut will make that abundantly clear when it begins giving away 6 million of them to the state's 3.6 million residents.

Any mask can help prevent Covid-19 transmission "but an N95 will provide better protection," said Dr Manisha Juthani, the state's public health commissioner, in a statement announcing the giveaway. "We are distributing enough N95 masks for any Connecticut resident that would like one."

Early in the pandemic, N95s were in such short supply that health authorities told the public to leave them for medical workers. These days, with supplies plentiful, the public-health message is "up your mask game," as Seattle-area officials put it.

"Because the Omicron variant is so highly contagious, well-fitting and high-quality face masks are more important than ever," they warned.

With Omicron rising, so is demand for gold-standard N95s and the less-expensive Chinese-made KN95s that are similar but less regulated.

Both versions are widely available online, with KN95s going for as little as a dollar each.

With their ability to fit tightly and filter out at least 95 per cent of airborne particles, the masks provide better protection than both cloth versions and those ubiquitous blue surgical coverings.

Since mid-December, Bona Fide Masks, which operates a website that sells face coverings, has seen demand for KN95s almost triple, to about 5 million a month, said Mr Bill Taubner, president of the distributor's closely held parent company, Ball Chain Manufacturing.

Another seller, WellBefore, owned by closely held Emagineer, has also seen sales of its N95s and other higher-quality masks nearly triple between November and December.

"It's safe to say customers are opting for higher quality, fitted masks," Chief Executive Officer Shahzil Amin emailed.

Current guidelines emphasise that recently infected or exposed people who could still pose a risk should "wear a well-fitting mask at all times" for five days when around others, but do not specify which type.

"They said 'Wear a mask' but they didn't say 'wear an N95 or KN95,'" said Dr Zeke Emanuel, vice-provost for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. "That, to me, seems like bad advice."