Indranee to attend meetings in Chile, US

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah will represent Singapore at international meetings in Chile and the United States during a six-day visit that kicks off today.

In Chile, Ms Indranee will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum's Finance Ministers' Meeting, where key Apec priorities are set to be discussed, according to a Ministry of Finance press statement issued yesterday.

The priorities include boosting the integration of financial markets through the digital economy, financial inclusion, financial management of disaster risks, and other financial cooperation matters, according to the statement.

Thereafter, Ms Indranee will travel to the United States for the Group of 20 (G-20) Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting, besides annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

The G-20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting will discuss recent macroeconomic developments and financial sector issues, while the annual meetings of the IMF and WBG will deliberate on issues of global concern, the statement said.

Ms Indranee will be accompanied on her trip by officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Enterprise Singapore and Infrastructure Asia.