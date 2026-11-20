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Indian man sentenced to more than 19 years in US for plotting to kill Sikh separatist

Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty in February 2026 to murder-for-hire, among other charges, over a plot to kill US-Canadian citizen and lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

NEW YORK - An Indian man was sentenced to more than 19 years in US prison on Nov 20 after admitting to orchestrating a failed Indian government-backed plot to kill a Sikh separatist in New York City, in connection with what US and Canadian authorities have called a broader effort to target Indian dissidents.

Nikhil Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty in February to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

US District Judge Victor Marrero handed down the 235-month sentence at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

The discovery of alleged assassination plots against Sikh separatists in the US and Canada has tested relations with India, which has denied involvement in such plots.

Prosecutors accused Gupta of plotting with an Indian government official to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and lawyer at Sikhs for Justice in New York, who has advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

Gupta and the Indian government official, Vikash Yadav, arranged to have US$15,000 (S$19,000) in cash delivered to a purported hitman who was actually an undercover US law enforcement officer, court papers show.

Yadav is also charged in the case but is not in US custody. It is unclear whether he has hired a defence lawyer.

India’s government has dissociated itself from any plot against Pannun, saying it was against government policy.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney’s office had recommended a sentence of about 24 years in prison.

“This case cuts to the very core of American values,” prosecutor Ashley Nicolas said in court. “We don’t condone the use of violence to silence voices in this country, ever.”

Addressing the court on Nov 20, Gupta said he regretted straying from the nonviolent example set by Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

“I’m sorry to Mr Pannun, I’m sorry to the communities I hurt, I’m sorry to my own family,” Gupta said.

Pannun told the court that he was grateful to the US for prosecuting Gupta and said he would keep advocating for Sikh sovereignty.

“Self-determination for my people and my homeland, Punjab, is my lifetime goal,” he said. REUTERS