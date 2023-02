India, US discuss Narendra Modi White House visit

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a US official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter.

US President Joe Biden is eager to deepen ties with the world’s largest democracy.

It is part of his bid to win what he has framed as a contest between free and autocratic societies.

The White House and the Indian Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

Dates are not finalised, the sources said.

Discussions about a possible White House visit intensified this week as Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

During the visit, the United States and India launched a partnership to deepen ties on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country’s crude oil, a key source of funding for the war in Ukraine.

Washington has been pushing New Delhi to do more to punish Russia for the Ukraine invasion.

India proposed on Wednesday hiking military spending for the upcoming year by 13 per cent to $72.6 billion (S$96 billion) as it seeks to add more fighter jets and roads along its tense border with China.

India and China share a 3,400km frontier that has been disputed since the 1950s.

The US president is expected to make his own trip to New Delhi in September for the G-20 meetings hosted by India.

Mr Biden is also expected to meet with Mr Modi during a mid-year meeting of the Quad countries, which is hosted by Australia and also includes Japan.