Incoming US president set to tap inner circle for new administration

These are the key advisers that United States President-elect Joe Biden will rely upon and consider for top posts in his new administration, according to people briefed on his early plans:

INNER CIRCLE

Mr Biden has long kept a tight inner circle on whom he relies for strategic advice, including his family members and chiefs of staff during his years as Mr Barack Obama's vice-president - Mr Ron Klain, Mr Steve Ricchetti and Mr Bruce Reed.

Mr Klain, a political tactician, is widely seen as a leading choice to be Mr Biden's initial chief of staff.

Prominent roles are also likely for congressman Cedric Richmond of Louisiana and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who co-chaired Mr Biden's campaign.

THE PANDEMIC

Mr Biden's No. 1 policy priority is getting the coronavirus pandemic under control.

He has promised that he will ask Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert who has clashed with President Donald Trump, to stay on in his role.

During his campaign, he turned most often for briefings on the pandemic to former surgeon-general Vivek Murthy, who is also expected to play a role in the new administration. THE RECOVERY Mr Biden has a host of top economic positions to fill in his administration, including secretary of the Treasury, where Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard and former Treasury deputy secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin are seen as top contenders.

Mr Biden's selection for the post must be approved by the US Senate, which might still be in Republican hands depending on the outcome of two Georgia run-off elections in January.

Mr Biden is also expected to tap some of his long-time economic advisers, including Mr Jared Bernstein and Mr Ben Harris, for key economic advisory positions.

Both have advocated for aggressive stimulus to prime the economy.

FOREIGN POLICY

Mr Biden promises to reset relationships with allies and adversaries abroad early in his term.

Mr Antony Blinken, one of Mr Biden's closest advisers on the campaign, is being considered for national security adviser or secretary of state. Mr Blinken has advocated a forceful leadership role for the US abroad to confront possible adversaries, such as China, while also stressing opportunities for cooperation with other countries.

Ms Susan Rice, who was vetted to be Mr Biden's running mate, is considered a top pick for secretary of state as well. So, too, is one of Mr Biden's biggest supporters in the Senate, Mr Chris Coons of Delaware.

Ms Michele Flournoy, a former top US Department of Defence official who co-founded a consulting firm with Mr Blinken, is considered a top pick to run the Pentagon.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Mr Biden's team is considering the possibility of naming a "climate czar" to deliver on the promises that the President-elect made during his campaign to tackle the issue.

Possibilities for that role include former senator John Kerry as well as Mr Brian Deese, both of whom helped negotiate the Paris climate deal that Mr Biden wants to re-join. Another possibility is Washington state Governor Jay Inslee.

