In Pictures: Highlights from US President Biden’s inauguration

A new era dawns on the US as Joe Biden becomes the 46th US President. Here’s the ceremony in pictures.

Mr Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in Washington on Jan 20, 2021.
Mr Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in Washington on Jan 20, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Ms Kamala Harris being sworn in as US Vice-President.
Ms Kamala Harris being sworn in as US Vice-President.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Lady Gaga sings the US National Anthem during the inauguration ceremony.
Lady Gaga sings the US National Anthem during the inauguration ceremony.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jennifer Lopez performs during the inauguration ceremony.
Jennifer Lopez performs during the inauguration ceremony.PHOTO: REUTERS
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the inauguration ceremony.
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the inauguration ceremony.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Former US President Barack Obama greets Mr Joe Biden at the inauguration ceremony.
Former US President Barack Obama greets Mr Joe Biden at the inauguration ceremony.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Former US President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the inauguration ceremony.
Former US President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the inauguration ceremony.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
US Vice President Kamala Harris (second from left), with her husband Doug Emhoff, and former US Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen leaving the inauguration ceremony.
US Vice President Kamala Harris (second from left), with her husband Doug Emhoff, and former US Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen leaving the inauguration ceremony.PHOTO: REUTERS
Former US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush arrive for the inauguration.
Former US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush arrive for the inauguration.PHOTO: X90178
Mr Joe Biden (second from right), his wife Jill, Ms Kamala Harris with her husband Doug Emhoff and US Senator Roy Blunt arrive ahead for inauguration ceremony.
Mr Joe Biden (second from right), his wife Jill, Ms Kamala Harris with her husband Doug Emhoff and US Senator Roy Blunt arrive ahead for inauguration ceremony.PHOTO: REUTERS

