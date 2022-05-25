The Straits Times
World
The Straits Times
International
Singapore
The Straits Times
Subscribe
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Families mourn victims of Texas school shooting
A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school on Tuesday (May 24). It was the deadliest such incident since the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut.
Published
1 min ago
More than a dozen children were also wounded in the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Family members of the victims gathered at Willie de Leon Civic Center on May 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman cries and hugs a young girl outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Families gather and hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counselling will be offered.
PHOTO: AFP
Law enforcement personnel outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
A child gets on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene at Robb Elementary School.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People grieve outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center, where the community has gathered, in Uvalde, Texas.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil on May 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A mourner attends a vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
PHOTO: AFP
People sit on the kerb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Texas Rangers stand for a moment of silence for the victims prior to the baseball game in California.
PHOTO: AFP
Flags are lowered to half-staff in California during a moment of silence for the victims of the Texas school shooting.
PHOTO: AFP
The home of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who carried out the school shooting, is cordoned off with police tape in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A police vehicle is seen parked near a truck believed to belong to the shooting suspect in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
SHOOTING - GUN CRIME
US CRIME
