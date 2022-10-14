In Kentucky, abortion issue generates new breed of activists

LEXINGTON, United States - Ms Leah Martin ended up in the emergency room "because of the immense stress" of being denied an abortion in her US home state of Kentucky.

Due to this "horrible" experience, she is now going door-to-door against a state ballot initiative that would cement Kentucky's near total ban on abortions.

Mr Scott Van Neste, a pastor, sharply opposes the procedure. Surrounded by his eight children, Mr Van Neste has begun attending demonstrations to protect the state's anti-abortion law.

Surprisingly, the two have something in common: They are new to the activist sphere.

Newfound activism may be a wildcard as US voters cast ballots on November 8 in a variety of national, state and local races as well as on hot-button ballot initiatives.

Since the Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion and restored states' ability to ban the procedure, the issue has become a major ballot question.

Only four states have decided to hold referendums exclusively on abortion, decoupling the issue from platforms and political parties, and opening the door to citizens who are not very political to get involved in what is, for them, a matter of "values".

For Ms Martin, it's a personal issue.

In June, the 35-year-old and her husband joyfully learned that they were expecting a second child. Unfortunately, at 12 weeks of pregnancy, the doctors detected a chromosomal abnormality.

"It was 100 per cent certain that the baby would not live past 10 months at the absolute most," she said.

The news came after the Supreme Court ruling, and the conservative Kentucky state legislature had just prohibited abortions.

"My doctors were crying with me... but essentially said, 'Hey, we can't help you. With the ban on abortion in Kentucky, you have to go to a different state,'" Ms Martin said.