In Brief: Racism not a systemic problem in policing: Barr

Racism not a systemic problem in policing: Barr

WASHINGTON • US Attorney-General William Barr has said he did not believe racism was a systemic problem in policing, echoing other top administration officials' defence of a key part of President Donald Trump's base.

"I think there's racism in the United States still but I don't think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist," Mr Barr said in an interview with the CBS programme Face The Nation. "I think we have to recognise that for most of our history, our institutions were explicitly racist."

Mr Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, also said on Sunday in an interview with This Week on ABC that "systemic racism" was not an issue for law enforcement.

NYTimes editorial page head quits over column

NEW YORK • After online fury and intense criticism from many New York Times staff members, the paper's editorial page head has resigned in controversy after publishing an op-ed by a US senator who urged military force against protesters nationwide.

Mr James Bennet - the editorial page editor since May 2016 - faced intense backlash after initially defending the column headlined "Send in The Military" by Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

Some 800 Times employees signed a petition to protest against its publication, as many of them tweeted: "Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger."

Mr Bennet also admitted he had not read the column before its publication.

Ivanka Trump says she's victim of 'cancel culture'

WASHINGTON • Ms Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, said she had been the victim of "viewpoint discrimination" and "cancel culture" after a community college in Kansas removed her from a line-up of commencement speakers.

Wichita State University Tech officials cancelled the airing of her pre-recorded speech at the virtual ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, after students and faculty members condemned the Trump administration's handling of protests calling for justice for Mr George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Ms Trump's response was to release the video anyway, prompting backlash that lasted through the weekend.

