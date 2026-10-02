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In Alabama, Trump relives his glory days (this time with some empty seats)

As Republican prospects for November have darkened, Trump has started to really throw himself into the campaign trail.

MOBILE – On the night of Oct 2, President Donald Trump turned up in Mobile, Alabama, to give a campaign rally five weeks before the midterm elections.

What on earth was he doing all the way down there?