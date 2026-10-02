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In Alabama, Trump relives his glory days (this time with some empty seats)

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As Republican prospects for November have darkened, Trump has started to really throw himself into the campaign trail.

As Republican prospects for November have darkened, Trump has started to really throw himself into the campaign trail.

PHOTO: AFP

Shawn McCreesh

  • Donald Trump returned to Mobile, Alabama, the birthplace of his MAGA rallies, to campaign amid declining poll numbers and some empty seats at his event.
  • Many longtime supporters express disappointment over rising costs and unmet promises, with some deciding not to vote for Trump this midterm.
  • Despite challenges, dedicated MAGA influencers continue efforts to rally support, warning about Democratic socialism and emphasising the importance of voting in November.

AI generated

MOBILE – On the night of Oct 2, President Donald Trump turned up in Mobile, Alabama, to give a campaign rally five weeks before the midterm elections.

What on earth was he doing all the way down there?

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.