In Alabama, Trump relives his glory days (this time with some empty seats)
Shawn McCreesh
- Donald Trump returned to Mobile, Alabama, the birthplace of his MAGA rallies, to campaign amid declining poll numbers and some empty seats at his event.
- Many longtime supporters express disappointment over rising costs and unmet promises, with some deciding not to vote for Trump this midterm.
- Despite challenges, dedicated MAGA influencers continue efforts to rally support, warning about Democratic socialism and emphasising the importance of voting in November.
AI generated
MOBILE – On the night of Oct 2, President Donald Trump turned up in Mobile, Alabama, to give a campaign rally five weeks before the midterm elections.
What on earth was he doing all the way down there?