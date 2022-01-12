In a fiery hearing, Fauci accuses Senator Rand Paul of fuelling threats against his life

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser on the pandemic, raged at Senator Rand Paul, accusing the Kentucky Republican of distorting his mission and fuelling death threats against him and his family.

At a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee on Tuesday (Jan 11), Fauci said Paul claimed he was "responsible for the death of 4 to 5 million people, which is really irresponsible."

"What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden it kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me," the government's top infectious disease specialist said.

Fauci, who has sparred with Paul at Senate hearings throughout the pandemic, referenced a person who was arrested at a speed stop in Iowa last month and found to have a hit list with Fauci's name on it.

"They found in his car an AR-15 and multiple magazines of ammunition," Fauci said, "because he thinks that maybe I'm killing people."

Fauci then displayed a picture of what he said was Paul's website with the headline "Fire Dr Fauci" and buttons where you can contribute donations starting at US$5 (S$7).

"You are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain," Fauci said before Paul cut him off.

Hot mic

In a separate heated exchange, Fauci was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall a "moron" after the Kansas Republican urged Fauci to disclose more information about his finances.

Fauci said his financial disclosure is public information. The documents can be accessed by Freedom of Information Act requests.