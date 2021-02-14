Impeachment trial extended as senators vote to allow witnesses

Democratic impeachment managers finished presenting their case last Thursday after two days of what they described as overwhelming evidence proving former president Donald Trump incited the Jan 6 riots at the US Capitol. Led by congressman Jamie Raskin, they used videos of the riots and Mr Trump's words in speeches, rallies and tweets to make their case.

HIS OWN WORDS

In making their case that Mr Trump was responsible for "incitement of insurrection", the Article under which he was impeached last month, the Democratic managers turned repeatedly to one figure: the former president himself. For months, Mr Trump had spouted conspiracy theories that the election was stolen, had refused to agree to a peaceful transfer of power and pressured state officials to "find" extra votes. Impeachment managers played clips from his incendiary Jan 6 speech in which he urged his supporters to march on the nearby Capitol and "fight like hell". They also highlighted dozens of his incendiary tweets.

TAKING ORDERS FROM THE PRESIDENT

To show that Mr Trump himself was inextricably linked to the men and women who besieged Congress, the impeachment managers quoted rioter after rioter who said they took Mr Trump at his word when he told them he needed them to save the nation. "President Trump is calling us to FIGHT!" read one extremist's social media post that was used as evidence, one of dozens of examples that showed insurrectionists were convinced they were taking orders directly from the then President. "They were acting in perfect alignment with his political instructions," Mr Raskin said.

IN 'MORTAL PERIL'

Impeachment managers at the trial made clear exactly how close then Vice-President Mike Pence and senior lawmakers had been to the raging mob before they were evacuated. They showed security camera footage that shocked some lawmakers, who acknowledged after seeing the images they had been unaware how narrow their escape was. "Never did any of us imagine that we or our colleagues would face mortal peril by a mob riled up by the president," impeachment manager David Cicilline said. "But we did."

DID NOTHING TO STOP VIOLENCE

The prosecution also argued that Mr Trump did nothing on Jan 6 to stop the violence once it began. They said he remained silent for hours with the Capitol besieged, refused to condemn the riot and did not call off the invaders even after Republican politicians went on television begging him to. "President Trump left everyone in this Capitol for dead," manager Joaquin Castro told the Senate.

Mr Trump's lawyers presented their impeachment defence in a span of three hours on Friday. They called the House's charge against Mr Trump a "preposterous and monstrous lie", and said that he should be acquitted because his call to "fight" the election was a figure of speech protected by the First Amendment.

THE WORD 'FIGHT' USED FIGURATIVELY

Mr Trump's defence team delivered a rapid-fire video montage of Democrats saying the word "fight" in their political speeches, challenging a key House argument that Mr Trump incited the attack on Jan 6 by telling his supporters to "fight" in a speech just before urging them to march to the Capitol.

Earlier in the week, House impeachment managers had played video of that speech, including Mr Trump saying: "We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country any more."

Mr Trump's lawyers maintained that this figurative language is common among politicians, as evidenced by the video montage, which they asserted included all of the House managers as well as Democratic senators using phrases such as: "You don't get what you don't fight for."

RIGHT OF FREE SPEECH

Mr Trump's lawyers argued that the US Constitution guarantees free speech rights, which they say he was exercising on Jan 6 when he told supporters at a rally ahead of the Capitol attack to "fight like hell" to stop Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

If the Senate voted to convict the former president for his words, they argued, it would have a chilling effect on political speech and open any politician up to punishment.

Anticipating this argument, the Democrats had made the case earlier in the week that the First Amendment did not protect speech that incites violence. But Trump attorney Michael van der Veen argued it had not been proved Mr Trump "explicitly or implicitly encouraged the use of lawless action", and therefore his speech was protected by the First Amendment.

BID TO PREVENT COMEBACK

Mr Trump's lawyers argued that behind Democrats' decision to impeach him was an intention to prevent his comeback.

If the Senate convicts Mr Trump, it could pursue a separate vote to bar him from holding federal office in the future. When all but six of the 50 Senate Republicans voted last week that the trial of a former president was unconstitutional, it was clear that it was highly unlikely that he would be convicted. But the Democrats proceeded with the trial anyway, Mr Trump's lawyers said, to heap political damage. "Why are we here? Politics," said Mr Bruce Castor, one of Mr Trump's attorneys. The Democrats' "goal is to eliminate a political opponent, to substitute their judgment for the will of the voters".

