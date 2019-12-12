Impeachment move: Trump unlikely to be removed

The partisan impeachment process that seeks to remove US President Donald Trump from office will end with both sides of the political divide even more embittered, most observers say, but will not eject him from office.

The outcome is widely seen as certain - the Democratic Party-controlled House will impeach the President, but he will be acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Though there may be a few defections from either side of the aisle as some vulnerable politicians reflect what their constituents, rather than their parties, want, this is unlikely to be on such a large scale as to change the predicted outcomes.

One alternative scenario is drawing some chatter - that the House will vote to censure the President, not impeach him.

