I'm still in charge of North Korea negotiations, says Pompeo

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said US diplomatic efforts will continue towards the goal of denuclearisation of North Korea, a day after a North Korean official said it no longer wanted to deal with him in talks.

"Nothing has changed. We'll continue to work to negotiate, still in charge of the team. President Trump's obviously in charge of the overall effort, but it'll be my team," Mr Pompeo told reporters in Washington.

He said US diplomats will continue efforts to achieve North Korea's denuclearisation, which he said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed to last June.