‘I’m personally sorry’: Cornell’s president acknowledges missteps
Debra Kamin
- Cornell president Michael Kotlikoff said he was “personally sorry” after learning a student reported a gang rape at a fraternity party, but he did not follow up or know she later left the university.
- The lawsuit against seven Chi Phi fraternity members sparked campus anger, a likely no-confidence vote, and criticism of Cornell’s handling of the Title IX case and trust in leadership.
- Cornell has now banned fraternity-house parties for the rest of the year, added sexual assault investigators, and named Sally Yates to lead an independent review and recommend reforms.
AI generated
NEW YORK – The president of Cornell University said on Oct 13 that he learnt that a student had reported being gang-raped at a fraternity party on campus shortly after she first came forward in November 2024.
But in the months that followed, he said, he did not follow up with her or seek to learn whether any of the accused men had been punished.