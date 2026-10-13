‘I’m personally sorry’: Cornell’s president acknowledges missteps

Michael Kotlikoff, the president of Cornell University, did not follow up with the student when he first learnt of her reported gang rape.

NEW YORK – The president of Cornell University said on Oct 13 that he learnt that a student had reported being gang-raped at a fraternity party on campus shortly after she first came forward in November 2024.

But in the months that followed, he said, he did not follow up with her or seek to learn whether any of the accused men had been punished.