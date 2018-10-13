I'm among the world's most bullied: US First Lady

WASHINGTON • First Lady Melania Trump said there have been people in her husband's White House whom she does not trust, including some who still work there, and that she considers herself one of the most bullied people in the world.

During the interview with ABC News, conducted during her recent solo trip to Africa and broadcast on Thursday, Mrs Trump was asked by interviewer Tom Llamas if there were people working for President Donald Trump whom she did not trust.

"Yes," she replied, adding that she has let her husband know. "Some people, they don't work there any more," she said.

Her comments come in the wake of an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times last month claiming a "resistance" within the Trump administration.

During the interview, Mrs Trump also discussed her child-welfare initiative, Be Best, which includes a focus on combating cyber bullying.

"I could say I'm the most bullied person in the world," she said. Pressed on that assertion, she said: "One of them, if you really see what people are saying about me."

She said: "That's why my Be Best initiative focuses on social media and online behaviour. We need to educate the children of social, emotional behaviour, so when they grow up... they know how to deal with those issues."

Asked for examples of the First Lady being bullied, spokesman Stephanie Grisham pointed to comments her boss has received in response to Twitter posts.

Since her arrival at the White House, Mrs Trump's appearance and clothing choices have been heavily scrutinised.

Her Be Best initiative has also been the target of heavy online criticism.

WASHINGTON POST