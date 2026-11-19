Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Illinois man indicted on ‘terrorism’ charges in foiled plot to target Hindu temple, police say

WASHINGTON – A man in the US arrested in October after sharing a document expressing white supremacist views and who outlined an alleged plan to carry ​out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois was indicted on terrorism charges, police said on Nov 18.

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of the Illinois’ village of Palatine, was arrested in a Chicago suburb in October after an individual reported receiving concerning electronic communications from him, police in Palatine said.

Police said a Cook County grand jury indicted Paporakis on six counts of terrorism, two counts of attempted terrorism and two counts of armed violence; all are felonies. The grand jury also added nine counts of making a terrorist threat.

The indictment also included new weapons-related charges like possession of a firearm without a serial number, among others, police said.

Paporakis remained in custody and his next scheduled court appearance is on Nov 19, police said.

An attorney for Paporakis said he planned to plead not guilty to the charges, according to US media.

The foiled plot to attack the temple in October on the first day of the Hindu festival of Navratri raised alarm among South Asian and Hindu Americans and was widely condemned by multiple US lawmakers.

India’s foreign ministry said it was “deeply concerned” by the incident and its “racist nature”.

Detectives believed Paporakis may have been planning to carry out an attack on Oct 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, around 65km south-west of ​Palatine, according to police.

In October, officials said Paporakis faced felony charges of making a terrorist threat ​and unlawful ⁠weapon possession.

Detectives in October executed a search warrant at Paporakis’ residence.

“Among the recovered items was a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism,” Palatine police said.

Detectives examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis – Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto) – which had statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence directed toward individuals of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent, according to police.

Human rights advocates have said that hate ⁠against South ​Asians has spiked in the US in recent years ​due to factors including anti-immigration rhetoric and policies as well as a rise in white supremacy movements. REUTERS