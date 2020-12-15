ICU nurse first to get vaccination in New York

WASHINGTON • New York yesterday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the United States' effort to control the virus.

Ms Sandra Lindsay was given the vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre in Queens, New York, an early epicentre of the country's Covid-19 outbreak, receiving applause on a live-stream with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine," Ms Lindsay said.

"I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history.

"I want to instil public confidence that the vaccine is safe."

Minutes after Ms Lindsay's injection, US President Donald Trump sent a tweet: "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, won emergency-use approval from federal regulators last Friday after it was found to be 95 per cent effective in preventing illness in a large clinical trial.

The first 2.9 million doses began to be shipped to distribution centres around the country on Sunday, just 11 months after the US documented its first Covid-19 infections.

As at yesterday, the country had registered 16,286,343 cases and 299,489 deaths from the virus.

Hospitals in Texas, Utah and Minnesota said they also anticipated receiving their first doses of the vaccine at select hospitals yesterday, to be administered right away.

The first US shipments of the vaccine departed from Pfizer's facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, packed into trucks with dry ice to maintain the necessary sub-arctic temperatures.

The vaccines were then transported to UPS and FedEx planes waiting at airfields in Lansing and Grand Rapids, kicking off a national immunisation endeavour of unprecedented complexity.

The jets delivered the shipments to UPS and FedEx's respective cargo hubs in Louisville and Memphis, from where they were loaded onto planes and trucks to be distributed to the first 145 of 636 vaccine-staging areas across the country.

A second and third wave of vaccine shipments are due to go out to the remaining sites today and tomorrow.

"This is the most difficult vaccine roll-out in history. There will be hiccups undoubtedly, but we've done everything from a federal level and working with partners to make it go as smoothly as possible. Please be patient with us," US Surgeon-General Jerome Adams told Fox News yesterday, adding that he would get the shot as soon as he can.

The massive logistical effort is further complicated by the need to transport and store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at minus 70 deg C, requiring enormous quantities of dry ice or specialised ultra-cold freezers.

On Sunday, UPS Healthcare president Wes Wheeler said: "We know we're all suffering, our families are suffering. We're going into the Christmas holiday with shutdowns and people are going to be very impacted by this pandemic. We know how much people are hurting."

Healthcare workers and elderly residents of long-term care homes will be first in line to get the inoculations of a two-dose regimen given about three weeks apart.

Mr Trump has suggested that senior White House officials would wait longer for their vaccinations, hours after media outlets reported senior officials were to receive doses within 10 days.

Late on Sunday night, Mr Trump said on Twitter that he had asked for an "adjustment" to be made to the plans.

"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the programme, unless specifically necessary," Mr Trump wrote, adding: "I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time."

