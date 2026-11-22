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ICE arrest at US airport prompts outcry from officials, politicians

Masked federal agents confronted passengers on a jet bridge as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, forcing a woman to the ground.

WASHINGTON – An arrest by US federal immigration agents at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport sparked outrage among officials and politicians on Nov 21, and intensified scrutiny of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress and investigate the agency’s tactics.

Masked federal agents confronted passengers on a jet bridge as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, forcing a woman to the ground in a chaotic encounter captured on video.

The confrontation delayed the flight.

The Port of Seattle said it was “outraged” by the incident, which involved ICE and two passengers.

ICE said its officers were attempting to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who they said had overstayed his visa, when other passengers interfered with the operation.

The agency said a second passenger, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, allegedly threw hot coffee at officers and was also arrested.

She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer, according to ICE.

Alaska Airlines said in an emailed statement that it had no advance notice of the enforcement action and was working to determine whether proper protocols were followed.

The airline said it was concerned by the incident, which it described as distressing for passengers and employees, and emphasised that it doesn’t direct or coordinate immigration enforcement.

“I’m outraged by disturbing video of ICE agents forcing a woman to the ground on a jet bridge at SeaTac,” Senator Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, said in a post on X.

“Trump answers to a Democratic Congress on January 3rd – there WILL be accountability.”

Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, promising investigations into President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Lawmakers have identified ICE’s enforcement practices, treatment of detainees and use of federal authority among the targets of planned congressional oversight, which could include hearings, subpoenas and demands for agency records.

In October, undercover federal immigration agents arrested a woman at Los Angeles International Airport in another encounter captured on video.

Washington governor Bob Ferguson, also a Democrat, called Nov 21’s incident “just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics,” saying the agency was “completely and totally out of control.”

The Port of Seattle said in a statement that immigration enforcement actions at the airport occur without its participation or knowledge.

The Port said it was discussing with the Department of Homeland Security whether previously agreed protocols had been breached and was seeking more information from federal officials. BLOOMBERG