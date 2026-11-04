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‘I have seen the enemy, and it is us’: Inside team Trump’s historic collapse

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Democrats stormed to a huge House majority and won control of the Senate, a remarkable feat powered by victories in Republican strongholds – Kansas, South Carolina, Texas – that few could have imagined a year ago.

Democrats stormed to a huge House majority and won control of the Senate, a remarkable feat in Republican strongholds.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Shane Goldmacher, Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman

  • Democrats won a huge midterm victory, taking the House and Senate as Trump’s party suffered its worst loss in about 50 years.
  • Trump’s war in Iran, rising gas prices, corruption claims, and broken promises on costs and wars hurt Republican support.
  • Republican infighting, bad candidate choices, and delayed spending weakened their campaign, while Democrats used redistricting and strong recruits to expand their map.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Six days before the election, more than two dozen of US President Donald Trump’s top strategists logged onto a private video call.

The mood was grim. The discussion began with talk of cyanide.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.