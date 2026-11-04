‘I have seen the enemy, and it is us’: Inside team Trump’s historic collapse
Shane Goldmacher, Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman
- Democrats won a huge midterm victory, taking the House and Senate as Trump’s party suffered its worst loss in about 50 years.
- Trump’s war in Iran, rising gas prices, corruption claims, and broken promises on costs and wars hurt Republican support.
- Republican infighting, bad candidate choices, and delayed spending weakened their campaign, while Democrats used redistricting and strong recruits to expand their map.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Six days before the election, more than two dozen of US President Donald Trump’s top strategists logged onto a private video call.
The mood was grim. The discussion began with talk of cyanide.