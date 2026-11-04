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‘I have seen the enemy, and it is us’: Inside team Trump’s historic collapse

Democrats stormed to a huge House majority and won control of the Senate, a remarkable feat in Republican strongholds.

NEW YORK – Six days before the election, more than two dozen of US President Donald Trump’s top strategists logged onto a private video call.

The mood was grim. The discussion began with talk of cyanide.