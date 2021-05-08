'I felt really heavy' - astronaut describes Earth re-entry flight

WASHINGTON • Four astronauts who just returned from the International Space Station (ISS) described on Thursday their re-entry into Earth's atmosphere and ocean splashdown after over 160 days in space.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the crew splashed down off Florida early on Sunday in Nasa's first night ocean landing in over 50 years.

"There was a point where I was just saying to myself, breathe. Inhale, because I felt really heavy - I felt like those cartoons when they experience G and your face is just sagging down," said American Victor Glover, one of the astronauts in the group called Crew-1. It was the first regular mission to be taken to and then returned from the ISS aboard a spacecraft built by billionaire Elon Musk's firm.

"I expected it to be so dynamic - and so challenging - that the actual event I think, was a little less than what I was expecting, and so it was enjoyable all around," Mr Glover said. The weight of acceleration was concentrated in the chest, making it difficult to breathe. But then, "launch and entry are such unique experiences", he added.

Nasa has contracted SpaceX to launch astronauts into space from United States soil, something that has not been possible since 2011 with the end of space shuttle programme. Nasa had since had to pay for rides to the ISS aboard Russian Soyuz vessels, which touch down on dry land.

Landing on water "was interesting because none of us really knew what to expect, but I would say ... it felt a little bit softer than landing on land", said US astronaut Shannon Walker.

Soon, space "tourists" - civilians who are not professional astronauts - will take their places on Dragon. US astronaut Mike Hopkins believes space tourists will be able to handle the re-entry rides.

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi said the landing was pretty smooth. "Impact was very, very minimal, and right after splashdown. We feel the waves, we come back to the water planet. That's a great feeling."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE