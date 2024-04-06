'I am still fine': New York rattled by small earthquake, aftershock

NEW YORK - UN Security Council diplomats were shaken in their chairs, planes got briefly grounded, and furniture rattled across New York on April 5 when an earthquake jolted the city that never sleeps.

No one was hurt, though, and New York’s iconic skyline remained intact.

“I AM STILL FINE,” reported the Empire State Building on its X account.

The tremor had a 4.8-magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Near the epicentre in Lebanon, New Jersey, Dominika Uniejewska, a 50-year-old retail worker, said “I’m still shaking” after being woken up by the quake.

“I’ve never experienced such a strong earthquake. I did experience some before, but it was nothing compared to that. The whole house was really shaking. The bed was shaking, the house was making rumbling noises,” she said.

“I ran to check on my dog. The dog was okay.”

In Brooklyn, buildings shook, rattling cupboard doors and fixtures, an AFP correspondent reported.

“I’m nervous, I’m shaking. Many people are scared right now,” said Brooklyn resident Ana Villagran, 62.