Hutchinson considered a fast-rising star

Ms Cassidy Hutchinson was a top aide to former US president Donald Trump's then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and was considered a young, fast-rising star in the Trump administration.

Ms Hutchinson, 26, attended Christopher Newport University in Virginia.

She joined the White House's legislative affairs office in 2019, according to the US House of Representatives committee vice-chairman Liz Cheney during the hearing on Tuesday.

She was quickly promoted to principal aide to Mr Meadows in March 2020 and served until the end of the Trump administration.

CBS News reported Ms Cheney as saying that though Ms Hutchinson, like many other White House staff members, was young, she "handled a vast number of sensitive issues" and worked in the West Wing, just steps down the hall from the Oval Office.

CNN reported sources as saying that Ms Hutchinson accompanied Mr Meadows to Capitol Hill for most serious meetings.

She was with Mr Meadows "all the time", one former White House official said, and another source said she had "very close access to Meadows", according to the report.

One former White House aide said Ms Hutchinson had a falling out with Mr Meadows last year.