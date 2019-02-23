Husband mishears wife's romantic request, gets her turnips instead of tulips

KENTUCKY (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK)- One woman in Kentucky, United States got the wrong gift from her husband on Valentine's Day, when he mistakenly gave her turnips instead of tulips.

Nina Harris of Hartford told her husband Allan that she would like to have something that would last. She told him the night before Valentine's Day that she wanted tulips to be planted in their yard, WEHT reported on Friday (Feb 15).

Allan obliged and went out early to get the gift he thought she wanted. He got up at 4am that day to pick up the gift, which he thought would make his wife pleased and happy.

However, it turned out that he misunderstood what she said - instead of getting her tulips, Allan brought home a bucket of turnips.

"When I got up and got my first cup of coffee, he said 'Oh! Your turnips are here!'" Nina quoted her husband in the report. "And I said 'Turnips?!"'

Nina added that Allan did not pay attention to her when she said she wanted the flowers, saying that his only response was "yes, I know!"

In the end, Allan still made up for his mistake by buying her tulips, and even added a bucket of candies and chocolates, and a bright red heart-shaped balloon.