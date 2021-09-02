Hurricane Ida leaves Louisiana facing a month without electricity

NEW ORLEANS • South Louisiana is facing a month without electricity and reliable water supplies in the wake of Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms to hit the US Gulf Coast, as people swelter in the suffocating heat and humidity.

The storm killed at least four people, officials said, a toll that might have been much larger if not for a fortified levee system built around New Orleans after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago.

By early Tuesday, about 1.3 million customers were without power, 48 hours after Ida made landfall, most of them in Louisiana, said PowerOutage, which gathers data from US utility companies.

Officials were unable to complete a full damage assessment because downed trees clogged roads, said Ms Deanne Criswell, chief of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Compounding the suffering, the heat index in much of Louisiana and Mississippi reached 35 deg C, the National Weather Service said.

"We all want air-conditioning... Even if you have a generator, after so many days, they fail," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

"Nobody is satisfied" with the estimate that power might not be restored for 30 days, he added, expressing hope that the 20,000 line workers in the state and thousands more en route could finish sooner.

President Joe Biden offered federal help in restoring power during a call with Energy Secretary Jenni-fer Granholm and the chiefs of two of the Gulf Coast's largest utilities, Entergy and Southern Co, the White House said.

At Ochsner St Anne Hospital south-west of New Orleans, 6,000-gallon (22,712-litre) tanker trucks pumped fuel and water into tanks to keep its air-conditioning running. The medical centre was closed to all but a few emergency patients.

New Orleans' restaurants, many shut ahead of the storm, face an uncertain future because of a lack of electricity and facilities, reviving memories of the difficulties that plagued businesses for weeks in the wake of Katrina.

"This is definitely feeling like Katrina," said Ms Lisa Blount, spokesman for the city's oldest eatery, Antoine's, a landmark in the French Quarter. "To hear the power is potentially out for two to three weeks, that is devastating."

Even the power generators were hazardous. Nine people in St Tammany Parish north-east of New Orleans, were taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning from a gas-fuelled generator.

Roughly 440,000 people in Jefferson Parish south of New Orleans may be without electricity for a month or more after utility poles toppled, councilman Deano Bonano said, citing comments by power officials. "The damage from this is far worse than Katrina, from a wind standpoint," he said.

Among the four dead were two killed in the collapse of a Mississippi highway that critically injured 10 more. One man died attempting to drive through high water in New Orleans, another when a tree fell on a Baton Rouge home.

Swampy areas south of New Orleans took the brunt of the storm. High waters finally receded from the highway to Port Fourchon, Louisiana's southernmost port, leaving a trail of dead fish. Seagulls swarmed the highway to eat them.

Port Fourchon suffered extensive damage, with some roads still blocked. Officials said it could take weeks for roads to be cleared.

Sheriff's deputies in St Tammany Parish, Louisiana, were investigating the disappearance of a 71-year-old man after an apparent alligator attack in the flood waters.

The man's wife told the authorities she saw a large alligator attack him on Monday in the tiny Avery Estates community, about 55km north-east of New Orleans. She stopped the attack and pulled him from the water.

Her husband's injuries were severe, so she took a small boat to get help, only to find him gone when she returned, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

REUTERS