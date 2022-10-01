Hurricane Ian veers towards Carolinas

FORT MYERS, Florida - A resurgent Hurricane Ian barrelled north on Friday towards a second landfall in South Carolina, a day after carving a path of destruction across central Florida that left rescue crews racing to reach trapped residents along the state's Gulf Coast.

Ian, which had weakened to a tropical storm on its march across Florida, regained Category 1 hurricane strength on Thursday afternoon while churning towards South Carolina above the Atlantic Ocean, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120kph, said the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

The hurricane was forecast to hit near low-lying Charleston, South Carolina, about 2pm Eastern US Time on Friday, bringing potentially life-threatening flooding, storm surges and winds.

Hundreds of miles of coastline, stretching from Georgia to North Carolina, came under a hurricane warning. The extent of the damage in Florida, where Ian first came ashore on Wednesday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US mainland, became more apparent on Thursday as emergency crews began reaching stranded residents, though the death toll remained uncertain.

NBC News reported at least 10 deaths, while CNN put the toll at 17 as at Thursday evening.

At an evening news briefing, Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged some people had perished but declined to confirm a specific figure, warning that official confirmation was still needed. "We fully expect to have mortality from this hurricane," he said.

Some of the damage to coastal areas, including Fort Myers Beach, was "indescribable", said Mr DeSantis, who surveyed the affected places from the air on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden warned that Ian could prove to be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history, saying preliminary reports suggested a "substantial" loss of life.

More than 2.3 million homes and businesses remained without power on Thursday evening, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us. Officials in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina urged residents to prepare for dangerous conditions.

Charleston is particularly at risk; a city-commissioned report released in November 2020 found about 90 per cent of all residential properties were vulnerable to storm surge flooding.

Predicted storm surges were not as severe as those issued by the NHC when the storm was approaching Florida.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urged residents to take necessary precautions, warning of possible flooding, landslides and tornadoes. "This storm is still dangerous," Mr Cooper said.

Ian slammed into the barrier island of Cayo Costa off Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 241kph.

There had been more than 700 confirmed rescues in Lee and Charlotte counties, two of the hardest-hit areas, Mr DeSantis said.

In the days ahead, river flooding in Central Florida could hit record levels as the torrential downpours that accompanied Ian drain into major waterways, the NHC said.

Sanibel Island, a popular vacation destination on the Gulf Coast, was hit hard, and the only bridge leading to the island was impassable, forcing rescue teams to use helicopters and boats to reach residents in need.

President Biden has approved a disaster declaration, making federal resources available to areas impacted by the storm.

