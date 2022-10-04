Hurricane Ian death toll climbs, as Biden plans Florida visit

MIAMI - The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen further as Mr Joe Biden plans to visit Florida on Wednesday to survey the catastrophic damage left behind by one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States.

Ahead of his trip to the state, the President headed to Puerto Rico on Monday, which was hit earlier in September by Hurricane Fiona, the White House said.

He was expected to announce more than US$60 million (S$86 million) in funding "to shore up levees, strengthen flood walls, and create a new flood warning system to help Puerto Rico become better prepared for future storms", a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

Twenty-five people are believed to have died in Puerto Rico as a result of Fiona, according to the island's public health department.

Mr Biden, who has pledged to commit the full strength of the federal government to recovery efforts, said on Oct 1 that Florida's hurricane damage is "likely to rank among the worst" in US history.

Meanwhile, power and communications firms reported a significant return of services on Sunday.

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas grappled with a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.

Ian, which had weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, "fully dissipated overnight" on Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported. "Widespread showers and storms" will continue in the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians, reaching southern New Jersey, the NWS said.

Florida, where Hurricane Ian roared on land on Sept 28 as a Category 4 storm, is still struggling to assess the extensive damage, particularly on its south-west coast.

Surveys from the ground showed that Florida's Sanibel Island, a popular tourist getaway that was home to some 6,000, was devastated.

Insurers are bracing themselves for a hit of up to US$57 billion (S$82 billion) as they assess the damage to onshore property from Ian, risk modelling firm Verisk said on Monday.

The industry projection includes estimated wind, storm surge and inland flood losses resulting from Ian's landfalls in both Florida and South Carolina, Verisk said.

However, the estimate range, the lower end of which was US$42 billion, does not include elements such as losses to the National Flood Insurance Programme and any potential impacts of litigation or social inflation that could lead to a total insured industry loss of US$60 billion.

Additionally, an estimated 628,280 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida early on Monday after Ian crashed across the state last week.

About 1 per cent of the total industry loss will come from the impacts of Ian's South Carolina landfall, Verisk said.

US property data and analytics company CoreLogic on Oct 1 pegged insured losses for Florida at between US$28 billion and US$47 billion from Hurricane Ian, in what could be the costliest storm for the state since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Recovery is expected to be slow and difficult due to inflation, high interest rates as well as labour and materials costs.

Governments - federal, state and local - are often judged by the effectiveness of their response to such disasters.

After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf coast in 2005, critics castigated then President George W. Bush after photos showed him surveying the damage while flying high overhead.

Also, after then President Donald Trump, on a visit to Puerto Rico in 2017 following the earlier storms there, took a basketball-style shot to distribute rolls of paper towels, the mayor of capital city San Juan called it "insulting" and "abominable".

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AFP