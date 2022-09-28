Hurricane Ian barrels through western Cuba

HAVANA - Hurricane Ian slammed into western Cuba on Tuesday, forcing evacuations, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of people and swamping fishing villages as it tracked northwards towards Florida.

The Category 3 hurricane was about 8km south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

Ian is expected to strengthen further on Tuesday after barrelling through Cuba's farm country west of the capital Havana and emerging over the south-eastern Gulf of Mexico, reaching Category 4 strength before it approaches the Florida west coast, the NHC said.

The Biden administration declared a public health emergency for the state of Florida on Monday, in anticipation of the storm's arrival, and said it was working with local officials to provide support.

The Tampa area is now at the centre of the probability track forecasts. Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect along Florida's west coast, including Tampa Bay. More than 300,000 people are expected to evacuate.

"This is a life threatening situation," Mr Brad Reinhart, a hurricane specialist at the US NHC, said.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province early on Tuesday, prompting officials to cut power to the entire province and evacuate 40,000 people from low-lying coastal areas, according to local media reports.

As at 6.30am local time, regional broadcaster TelePinar reported an eerie calm in the city of around 145,000 people as the eye of the storm hovered over the area, but warned of fierce winds to follow. Cuban state-run media reported strongest winds to date from Ian at 208 kmh at San Juan y Martinez, a small town on Cuba's south-west coast.

Pinar del Rio province is a lightly populated region, but a top producer of farm crops and tobacco. State-run media said 33,000 tonnes of tobacco from prior harvests had been secured ahead of the storm.

Rain and winds buffeted Havana early on Tuesday, but the city, under a tropical storm watch and preparing for a potential storm surge, looked likely to be spared the brunt of Ian's strongest winds.

The hurricane hit Cuba at a time of dire economic crisis. Hours-long blackouts had become everyday events across much of Cuba, even before the storm, and shortages of food, medicine and fuel are likely to complicate efforts to recover from Ian.

The NHC warned of a life-threatening storm surge, flash floods and possible mudslides across western Cuba on Tuesday.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG